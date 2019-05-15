Hendricks pitches, bats Cubs past Reds

Kyle Hendricks pitched into the ninth inning and allowed only run and three hits, and he had three hits and two RBIs at the plate, helping the visiting Chicago Cubs win the opener of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Tuesday.

Kris Bryant also had three hits and Javier Baez had two hits for the Cubs, who have won six of seven and 13 of 15.

Joey Votto homered for the Reds, who had won three of four coming in.

Hendricks (3-4) struck out seven and walked one in eight-plus innings. He hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous two outings covering 17 innings.

Hendricks, who made his major league debut at Great American Ball Park on July 10, 2014, helped himself out with a two-run double in the second inning.

Reds starter Tanner Roark (3-2) got the first two outs of the inning before Daniel Descalso reached on a bunt single and Albert Almora Jr. followed with another single.

Hendricks drove both in with his double to make it 2-0.

Roark had allowed two runs in his previous 13 2/3 innings. He went five innings against the Cubs, allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out six and walking one.

Hendricks retired the first 10 batters in order before Votto homered with one out in the fourth to cut the lead to 2-1.

Bryant came in 12-for-34 in the past 10 games with five home runs and 12 RBIs, reaching base safely in a career-high 22 straight games. Bryant started his second straight game at first base in place of Anthony Rizzo, who has been feeling tightness in his back.

Bryant led off the fifth with a double and took third on a single by Baez, which gave him a career-high 12-game hitting streak.

Willson Contreras then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Bryant for a 3-1 lead.

Rizzo entered Tuesday tied for the team lead in RBIs (29) and tied for second in home runs (10).

Baez came in hitting .378 in the past 11 games with seven doubles and two home runs. He went 2-for-5.

