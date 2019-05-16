Puig, Reds edge Cubs in 10th inning

EditorsNote: Updates with detail, resending

May 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Addison Russell (27) watches after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Yasiel Puig’s bases-loaded single in the 10th inning gave the host Cincinnati Reds a 6-5, walk-off win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Reds tied the game on Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer in the eighth inning.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Joey Votto drew a walk from Brad Brach (3-1). Suarez hit a single — his third hit of the night — and the runners moved up when the ball was deflected by third baseman David Bote.

Brach intentionally walked Jesse Winker to get to Puig, who hit an RBI single to center.

Amir Garrett (3-1) got the win after retiring the only batter he faced. He entered with two on and two outs in the top of the 10th and got Willson Contreras on a weak ground ball back to the mound.

Nick Senzel, Derek Dietrich and Jose Iglesias each had two hits for Cincinnati, with Iglesias producing a two-run double and a solo home run. Suarez drove in three runs.

Addison Russell and Albert Almora Jr. each had a homer and a single for the Cubs, and Kyle Schwarber also went deep.

Chicago starter Yu Darvish struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and no walks.

Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray allowed three runs in five innings. He gave up five hits and no walks, and he struck out seven.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first on Suarez’s double.

The Cubs answered immediately, scoring twice on Russell’s two-run homer in the second. It was his first home run in seven games since he returned to the Cubs following a suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

Almora’s third homer of the season, a solo shot, extended the Cubs’ lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Reds got that run back on Iglesias’ RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

The teams traded runs in the seventh inning as well, the Cubs scoring on Daniel Descalso’s sacrificy fly, and the Reds getting a solo homer from Iglesias.

In the top of the eighth, Kyle Schwarber’s fifth homer of the season again gave the Cubs a two-run lead at 5-3, but Suarez hit a two-run shot off reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the bottom of the inning.

