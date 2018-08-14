Indians erupt for 10 runs in win over Reds

EditorsNote: fixes Ball Park in lede; in 4th graf, fixes Cabrera’s hit to a single; fixes “evened” in last graf

Yandy Diaz’s pinch-hit double sparked a seven-run sixth inning as the Cleveland Indians knocked off the host Cincinnati Reds 10-3 in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Diaz’s one-out drive to left-center field off Reds starter Homer Bailey gave the Indians a 3-2 lead. Greg Allen, who reached on a single and stole second base, scored on Diaz’s double for the go-ahead run.

But the inning was far from over.

Michael Brantley welcomed Reds reliever Amir Garrett with an RBI double for a 4-2 Indians advantage. Following an intentional walk to Jose Ramirez and a Yonder Alonso strikeout, Melky Cabrera hit an RBI single and Jason Kipnis added a two-run double for an 8-2 lead. Yan Gomes’ RBI double wrapped up the seven-run frame.

Indians starter Mike Clevinger (8-7) snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The right-hander yielded two runs on five hits and a career-high six walks, while striking out four over five innings.

The top of the Indians’ order combined to go 8-for-15 with four RBIs and six runs. Leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4 with two runs and two walks. Brantley was 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI, while Ramirez was 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs.

Bailey (1-10) took the loss, surrendering five runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Garrett provided little relief as he gave up four runs on four hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.

The Reds opened the scoring on Tucker Barnhart’s eighth homer of the season, a solo shot in the top of the second inning.

Ramirez’s 35th homer of the year gave the Indians a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

Cincinnati tied it at 2 when Scooter Gennett went deep in the bottom of the fifth for his 18th homer of the year.

The Reds loaded the bases in back-to-back innings — in the third and fourth — but came up empty.

Ramirez made it 10-2 with an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

The Reds scored their third and final run on a Curt Casali solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

The Indians evened the Ohio Cup series at 2-2 with two games remaining.

—Field Level Media