Indians launch four homers in 11-1 rout of Reds

Greg Allen belted a two-run homer to highlight his first career four-hit performance Sunday as the visiting Cleveland Indians posted an 11-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Jake Bauers, Tyler Naquin and Jason Kipnis each homered and drove in two runs for the Indians, who collected 18 hits en route to their season-high sixth straight win.

Trevor Bauer (8-6) allowed one run on four hits and struck out nine over seven innings to improve to 4-0 in his last five starts. The right-hander cruised into the fifth inning before Jose Peraza singled and came around to score on Josh VanMeter’s RBI double to left field.

Yasiel Puig had two of the four hits for the Reds, who saw rookie outfielder Nick Senzel exit the contest after the first inning with a sprained right ankle. The 24-year-old Senzel sustained the injury while colliding with the wall as he chased down a fly ball from Carlos Santana.

Naquin opened the scoring with two outs in the fourth inning by depositing an 0-1 inside fastball from Tyler Mahle (2-9) over the wall in right field. The homer was Naquin’s seventh of the season and the sixth in the last four games allowed by Mahle.

Mahle exited in the fifth inning after Allen singled and Santana walked before Jose Ramirez’s sacrifice fly against Jared Hughes gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead. Bauers doubled the advantage on the next pitch, launching a sinker over the wall in left-center field for his 11th homer of the season and first since June 26.

The Indians extended their lead to 5-1 in the seventh after Kipnis’ RBI single plated the speedy Allen, who legged out his third triple of the season to lead off the inning.

Cleveland tacked on six insurance runs in the eighth inning, with Naquin ripping an RBI single before coming home on rookie Bobby Bradley’s pinch-hit double. Allen launched a two-run homer, Kipnis followed with a solo shot and Kevin Plawecki had an RBI single off Jimmy Herget, who was making his major league debut.

