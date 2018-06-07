Desmond powers Rockies past Reds, 6-3

Ian Desmond ripped a two-run home run and the bottom of the Colorado lineup knocked in all six runs as the visiting Rockies knocked off the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Desmond’s homer off Reds starter Sal Romano capped a three-run fourth inning to give the Rockies the lead.

The Rockies have won two straight in Cincinnati after arriving with a four-game losing streak. The victory moved them into a tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the National League West.

The Reds have lost seven of nine.

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray (6-6) needed 101 pitches to make it through five innings and get the win. He allowed three runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Trailing 2-1 after the Reds scored single runs in the second and third innings, the Rockies rebounded in the top of the fourth.

With one out, Trevor Story laced a ground-rule double to right-center, and Gerardo Parra singled him in. Desmond followed by lashing an 85 mph slider just over the wall in left-center.

The Reds got a run back in the fifth when Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett hit back-to-back doubles to cut the lead to 4-3.

Colorado made it 5-3 in the sixth when Carlos Gonzalez hit a hard double to left-center to lead off the inning and chase Romano in favor of Michael Lorenzen. The right-hander got two quick outs but walked Desmond, and then Tony Wolters delivered his second two-out RBI of the game with a single to right field.

In five-plus innings, Romano (3-7) allowed five runs and six hits, with one walk and six strikeouts. His ERA rose from 6.00 to 6.23.

The Rockies opened the scoring in the second when Desmond drew a two-out walk and Wolters doubled to right.

The Reds answered in the second when Gennett, on the anniversary of his four-homer game last season, led off with a walk, went to second on a single by Eugenio Suarez and later scored on a single to left-center by Jose Peraza.

Cincinnati added a run in the third when Jesse Winker led off with a double, took third on a one-out single by Votto and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gennett.

The Rockies added an unearned run in the eighth when Parra singled in Gonzalez, who had reached second when Billy Hamilton dropped his fly ball in right-center.

The Reds, who outhit the Rockies for the second straight night in a losing cause and left 13 men on base Wednesday, couldn’t capitalize against the Rockies’ bullpen.

Rookie left-hander Harrison Musgrave walked two batters in the sixth but got out of trouble by striking out Tucker Barnhart and Votto. In the eighth, against lefty Jake McGee, Winker and Barnhart hit two-out singles, but Votto fouled out deep down the left field line.

Wade Davis pitched a scoreless ninth for his 20th save.

