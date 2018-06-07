Winker's HR sends Reds past Rockies in 13th

Jesse Winker’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 13th inning Thursday capped the Cincinnati Reds’ comeback from a 5-2 deficit as they dumped the Colorado Rockies 7-5 at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Rockies reliever Chris Rusin (0-2) hit Joey Votto with a pitch to start the winning rally. Winker followed up Eugenio Suarez’s flyout with his second homer of the season into the seats in right-center.

Dylan Floro (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win as Cincinnati avoided a series sweep and snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Reds forced extra innings when Colorado closer Wade Davis tossed a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that scored Curt Casali from third.

Colorado starter Tyler Anderson sailed through seven innings, permitting just five hits and two runs while walking one and whiffing five, but was denied a win by the Reds’ late comeback.

Rookie right-hander Tyler Mahle got a no-decision for Cincinnati. He pitched five innings, yielding six hits and three runs, two earned. He walked two and fanned six.

A Nolan Arenado double play ball got the scoring started for Colorado in the first, but Casali tied the game in the second when he ripped a double into the left field corner to barely score Adam Duvall. The Rockies challenged Tripp Gibson’s safe call at the plate, but replay upheld it.

Carlos Gonzalez gave Colorado the lead in the third when he lined a two-out single up the middle that scored DJ LeMahieu. Anderson’s fielder’s choice bunt plated Mike Tauchman in the fourth for a 3-1 advantage.

Scott Schebler brought the Reds within 3-2 in the fifth by slicing a double to left that scored Billy Hamilton. But the Rockies upped the lead to 5-2 in the sixth when Ryan McMahon tripled home Tauchman and scored on a sacrifice fly by LeMahieu.

Cincinnati pulled within 5-4 in the eighth on run-scoring groundouts by Votto and Suarez. But its bid to tie the game was gunned down at the plate by Gonzalez, who nailed Suarez from right field as he tried to score on a pinch-hit single by Winker.

