Dodgers bitten by ex-prospects in loss to Reds

Brandon Dixon and Scott Schebler hit home runs against their former organization and Luis Castillo pitched 6 1/3 strong innings as the Cincinnati Reds continued their winning streak against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.

The last-place Reds are now 6-0 against the Dodgers this season. They won all four games at Dodger Stadium in the first half and have won the first two games of the current three-game series. The Reds can make it a perfect 7-for-7 with a victory in the series finale Wednesday.

Dixon and Schebler were former Dodgers prospects until a trade before the 2016 season sent them to Cincinnati. Dixon’s home run in the second inning was his fifth of the season, while Schebler hit his 16th one inning later.

Joc Pederson hit a home run for the Dodgers, who have been outscored 33-16 in the six defeats to the Reds this season. Justin Turner had the day off for the Dodgers with a plan for the middle-of-the-order mainstay to start the remainder of the schedule down the stretch.

Castillo (9-12) gave up one run on four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts, to give him 27 strikeouts over his last three outings. He has given up just three earned runs over those three starts.

Castillo had retired 16 consecutive Dodgers batters before Pederson hit his homer with one out in the sixth. Raisel Iglesas pitched the ninth inning for his 26th save.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-3) gave up three runs over five innings but was in trouble most of the night. The left-hander gave up eight hits and a walk, while striking out six. Ryu entered having given up a combined four earned runs over his previous three starts.

Dixon’s home run in the second inning gave the Reds an early 1-0 lead. It was his first career homer against the Dodgers and third in his past nine games.

Schebler’s home run, which gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the third inning, was his second against the Dodgers this year and fourth in his career against his former organization.

An RBI single from Scooter Gennett in the fifth inning gave the Reds a 3-0 lead. Gennett had two hits to give him six hits and four RBIs in the first two games of the current series against the Dodgers.

