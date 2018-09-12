Dodgers defeat Reds to avoid season sweep

EditorsNote: Fixes to third run driven in by Grandal in last paragraph.

Joc Pederson hit a home run, while Justin Turner and Yasmani Grandal each drove in three runs Wednesday as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers finally beat the Cincinnati Reds this season on their last try with an 8-1 victory at Great American Ball Park.

The last-place Reds had won all six of the previous matchups, including a four-game sweep at Los Angeles in May. The Dodgers avoided being the first team in baseball history to follow a season-series sweep in one year (6-0 in 2017 versus Cincinnati) by getting swept in the season series the following year.

The victory moved the Dodgers one game behind the Colorado Rockies for the National League West lead. The Rockies will face the third-place Arizona Diamondbacks later Wednesday. The Dodgers have won five consecutive NL West titles.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani retired the first nine Dodgers batters, before Pederson led off the fourth with his 21st home run. DeSclafani (7-5) gave up six runs (five earned) over 4 2/3 innings on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Dodgers added a second run in the fourth inning when Max Muncy was allowed to score from first base despite fan interference being called on a ground-rule double from Grandal.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run from Jose Peraza off Dodgers starter Ross Stripling. The Dodgers right-hander, who was making a spot start out of the bullpen, gave up one run on three hits over 3 1/3 innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

Peraza’s home run was his 11th of the season, with the Reds unable to gain any traction the rest of the way as the Dodgers used seven pitchers, including right-hander Kenley Jansen, who made his first appearance in a week. Caleb Ferguson (6-2) delivered a scoreless inning to earn the victory.

The Dodgers took control of the game with a four-run fifth inning. Turner had a two-run single, Grandal had an RBI single and Muncy scored his second run of the game on a fielding error by Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett on a ball hit by Cody Bellinger.

Turner drove in his third run of the game on a double off the wall in the sixth inning, while Grandal drove in his third run one out later with an RBI single.

