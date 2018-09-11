Reds’ dominance over Dodgers continues

Scooter Gennett had four hits and Eugenio Suarez hit a home run as the Cincinnati Reds remained undefeated against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers this season by winning a 10-6 slugfest on Monday.

After sweeping a four-game series in Los Angeles in May, the Reds are 5-0 against the Dodgers this season with two games remaining in the season series. The Reds have outscored the Dodgers 30-15 in the five victories.

In his fourth start of the season, Reds left-hander Cody Reed gave up three runs on five hits over four innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen followed Reed by giving up three runs on just two hits over 2 1/3 innings. Lorenzen also delivered an RBI double, giving him a hit in three of his last five plate appearances. Reliever Jared Hughes (4-3) went 1 2/3 hitless innings to pick up the victory.

The four-hit game raised Gennett’s batting average to .320 as he took over the National League lead in hitting, passing the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich. The Brewers were playing at Chicago against the Cubs.

It was the fourth four-hit game of the season for Gennett, who also has 10 four-hit games in his career. He also has 18 games of at least three hits to lead the National League.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood (8-7) gave up a season-high seven runs (six earned) over 3 2/3 innings to match his second shortest outing of the season. Wood entered having given up two earned runs or less in six of his previous seven starts.

It was the shortest start from a Dodgers pitcher since June 23, when Clayton Kershaw went three innings in his return from the disabled list.

Chris Taylor and Yasmani Grandal hit home runs for the Dodgers, who cut the Reds’ lead to 5-3 in the fourth inning and 7-4 in the sixth. Taylor’s home run was his 16th, while Grandal hit his 23rd.

The Dodgers scored twice in the seventh inning to cut their deficit to 10-6, and had the bases loaded with one out when Yasiel Puig lined into a double play against reliever Hughes.

Gennett had RBI singles in the first, fourth and sixth innings. Suarez’s home run in the third inning, to give the Reds a 5-1 lead, was his 32nd of the season. Suarez now has 101 RBIs as he attempts to become the first Reds hitter to lead the NL in RBIs since Dave Parker in 1985.

The Dodgers’ Brian Dozier ended an 0-for-26 slide with a double in the fourth inning, his first hit in September.

—Field Level Media