Castillo helps Reds blank Marlins

Starter Luis Castillo fired seven scoreless innings, Cincinnati’s heart of the order hit three consecutive homers in a seven-run sixth inning, and the host Reds won for the first time since opening day by clobbering the Miami Marlins 14-0 on Tuesday.

Apr 9, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The win snapped the Reds’ eight-game losing streak and was just the second victory in their first 10 contests.

Up 4-0, Cincinnati blew open the first meeting in the home half of the sixth as Jesse Winker had an RBI single off reliever Wei-Yin Chen, and a fielding error plated another run.

Matt Kemp later clubbed an opposite-field three-run homer, Eugenio Suarez golfed a solo shot and Scott Schebler homered in the next at-bat for an 11-0 lead.

Kyle Farmer slammed a three-run homer in the seventh, Suarez and Schebler each had three hits and drove in two, and Kemp (two RBIs), Tucker Barnhart (three runs) and Jose Peraza each had two hits.

Castillo (1-1) used an outstanding changeup to baffle the Marlins. The right-hander gave up just two hits, fanned eight and walked one.

Miami starter Jose Urena (0-3) worked five innings — his longest stint this season — but was unable to throw his changeup for strikes. He relied almost exclusively on the fastball and allowed eight hits and four runs. Lewis Brinson had a pair of hits.

Yasiel Puig began serving his two-game suspension for his involvement in Sunday’s brawl in Pittsburgh, but the absence of the outfielder’s bat didn’t matter.

With two outs and the count full in the bottom of the first, Suarez drilled a liner up the middle to score Joey Votto, who earlier hit a one-out double off the left-field wall.

The Reds tacked on another run in their third for a 2-0 lead, but the Marlins’ defense prevented any additional runs.

Schebler stroked a sharp single to right to plate Kemp, but Miami right fielder Peter O’Brien let loose a 96 mph throw to toss out Suarez at third.

Winker padded the lead to 4-0 in the fourth when he sliced a 3-1 two-seam fastball for his first homer just beyond the left-field fence to score Barnhart.

Reliever Michael Lorenzen pitched two scoreless frames to close out Cincinnati’s first shutout.

—Field Level Media