Brewers stave off Reds' rally

Orlando Arcia had three hits Tuesday, and Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar hit back-to-back home runs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers held on for a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

With the Reds rallying late, Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress protected a one-run lead by striking out Joey Votto and getting Scott Schebler on a ground out with runners on first and third in the eighth inning.

Jeffress then pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the season. The Milwaukee bullpen entered with a 3.20 ERA, third best in baseball. Jeffress lowered his ERA to 0.57.

Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the fifth inning, and Brewers starter Chase Anderson (3-2) recovered from a slow start to give up four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out four.

Braun snapped a 3-3 tie when he punched his double to the wall in right field to score Arcia and Christian Yelich. Braun leads the Brewers with 17 RBIs.

Homer Bailey (0-4) gave up five runs on six hits over five innings for the Reds, who lost their fourth consecutive game against the Brewers this season. The Reds fell to 4-8 since Jim Riggleman took over as manager from Bryan Price, who was fired on April 19.

Both teams opened strong offensively as each scored three runs in the first inning. The Brewers got their back-to-back home runs from Shaw, his sixth, a two-run blast, and Aguilar, his second, in the opening inning. The Reds answered with an RBI single from Votto and a two-run home run from Eugenio Suarez.

Jonathan Villar’s RBI triple to the wall in right field in the sixth inning extended the Brewers’ lead to 6-3.

Billy Hamilton delivered an RBI single for the Reds in the bottom of sixth inning to cut the Brewers’ lead to 6-4, but Hernan Perez hit a home run in the top of the seventh, his third, to increase the Milwaukee lead to 7-4.

The Reds added another run in bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Suarez. Alex Blandino added a home run for the Reds in the eighth inning, his first in the majors.

The Brewers improved to 4-4 on their current nine-game road trip, winning a pair of games at Kansas City and Cincinnati while losing all four at Chicago against the Cubs.

—Field Level Media