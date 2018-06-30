Broxton homers twice to lead Brewers over Reds, 8-2

Milwaukee right-hander Chase Anderson gave up just one run and two hits in six innings and Keon Broxton hit two home runs and drove in four runs in just his third game of the season as the Brewers beat the host Cincinnati Reds 8-2 at Great American Ball Park Friday night.

The Brewers got their second straight win to start the four-game series. The Brewers are also 7-1 against the Reds this season, including winning the last seven.

The Brewers also maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Anderson (6-6), who struck out five and walked one, faced the minimum number of batters for 5 1/3 innings until Reds relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who came on to pitch to start the sixth, smacked a home run to left field, his second of the season.

The Brewers, meanwhile, had little trouble getting base runners against Sal Romano (4-8), who gave up single runs in the second and fourth, both delivered by Broxton, with a single and then his first home run of the season, respectively.

Broxton, the Brewers’ regular center fielder for much of the previous two seasons and who hit 20 home runs a season ago, was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs this week and has started because of injuries to outfielder Lorenzo Cain (groin) and Christian Yelich (back).

Also Friday, Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun left for a pinch hitter in the seventh. MLB.com reported Braun left with a back injury.

Romano, who fell to 0-5 lifetime against Milwaukee, allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. He avoided more serious damage by stranding eight runners, including the bases loaded in the fifth.

The Brewers added a run in the eighth when the Reds botched a rundown play, and five more in the ninth, including a two-run double by Hernan Perez and Broxton’s second homer of the game, a two-run shot.

Broxton had three of Milwaukee’s 12 hits, and Jesus Aguilar and Manny Pina had two each. Pina also reached base twice when he was hit by pitches.

The Reds had three of their six hits in the ninth inning, including a run-scoring single by Eugenio Suarez, his NL-leading 60th RBI.

