Lorenzen's slam caps Reds' comeback vs. Brewers

EditorsNote: fixes Mahle’s strikeout total in sixth graf

Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen, used as a pinch hitter on Saturday, swatted a grand slam to cap an eight-run seventh inning as host Cincinnati rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-3.

Lorenzen’s third home run of the season came against Jacob Barnes, the Brewers’ fourth pitcher of the day, and made a winner of Reds reliever Daniel Hernandez (3-0), who worked a scoreless seventh inning before Cincinnati’s offensive uprising.

The loss went to Brewers reliever Mike Zagurski (0-1), who came on in the seventh inning with a runner on first base, nobody out and the Brewers leading 3-2.

Zagurski, making his major league season debut after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, didn’t record an out. He allowed two walks and two hits. A double by former Brewer Scooter Gennett drove in the tying run, and a single by rookie Jesse Winker produced the go-ahead run.

Barnes then came on to allow a two-run single to Adam Duvall and a single to Tucker Barnhart to reload the bases ahead of Lorenzen’s slam.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out 12 and throwing 113 pitches. Brewers counterpart Jhoulys Chacin worked five innings, giving up four hits and one run with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Reds finished with 15 hits, including three from Gennett, who also scored three runs. Gennett ended the day batting .332, tied with Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs for the National League lead.

Duvall had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs for the Reds, and Eugenio Suarez and Barnhart added two hits apiece.

The Brewers finished with five hits, including Eric Thames’ 11th home run of the season, a solo shot off Mahle in the first inning. It was also Thames’ 14th home run in 22 games against the Reds going back to the start of last season.

The Brewers were without their starting outfield on Saturday. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain went on the disabled list earlier in the week, and Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun were out of the lineup due to back injuries.

