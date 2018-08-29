Peraza, Gennett power Reds past Brewers

Jose Peraza went 4-for-5 with a homer and Scooter Gennett tormented his former team with his NL-leading 16th three-hit game of the season as the Cincinnati Reds beat the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 9-7 at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.

The Reds jumped on Brewers starter Junior Guerra (6-9) from the get-go as the first four batters hit safely, including a Peraza two-run homer, and Cincinnati brought nine men to the plate in a four-run inning.

The Reds increased the lead to 6-0 after two innings and 7-2 after six, but the Brewers cut the margin to 7-6 when Christian Yelich’s second homer of the night — and his 25th of the season — capped a four-run seventh.

But the Reds answered when Gennett (3-for-4, two runs and two RBI) hit a two-run, one-out triple into the right-field corner for a 9-6 lead in the bottom of the frame.

Trailing by three in the top of the ninth, Yelich had a chance to tie it with two on and one out, but he grounded out to first against Reds closer Raisel Iglesias. The ground out scored Hernan Perez to make it 9-7.

Reds starter Anthony DeScalfani (7-4) picked up the win, yielding four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. Iglesias picked up his 24th save, recording the final four outs.

In the Reds’ four-run first, Billy Hamilton led off with a single, Peraza hit his ninth homer of the season for a 2-0 lead, Gennett singled and Eugenio Suarez doubled. Tucker Barnhart then singled in Gennett before Guerra uncorked a wild pitch on an 0-2 count that allowed Suarez to score the fourth run.

The Reds added two more runs in the bottom of the second and chased Guerra before the end of the inning. Peraza hit a one-out single, followed by a Gennett single and a Suarez walk, which led to Guerra being replaced by reliever Jordan Lyles.

Lyles then walked Scott Schebler on five pitches as the Reds increased their lead to 5-0, and Ervin’s fielder’s choice groundout plated Gennett for a Reds’ 6-0 advantage.

Guerra was credited with allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks — with three strikeouts — in just 1 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media