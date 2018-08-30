Yelich hits for cycle, Brewers edge Reds in 10th

EditorsNote: Changes fourth to four in last graf

Christian Yelich hit for the cycle while tying a franchise record with six hits, and Jesus Aguilar slugged the tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers posted a wild 13-12 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Yelich drove in three runs and scored twice while becoming the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He is the first Milwaukee player to do so since George Kottaras against the Houston Astros on Sept. 3, 2011.

Mike Moustakas was 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, and Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-6 with three runs as Milwaukee won for the sixth time in its past nine games.

The Brewers collected 22 hits, the most pivotal coming when Aguilar sent a 2-1 pitch from Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias (2-3) over the center field fence in the 10th for his 30th homer of the season.

Erik Kratz added an RBI single later in the 10th for Milwaukee, which is five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central while maintaining possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot.

Billy Hamilton went 4-for-5 with a homer for the Reds, who have dropped six of their past seven games. Tucker Barnhart, Eugenio Suarez, reliever Michael Lorenzen and Brandon Dixon also homered for Cincinnati, which had 14 hits.

Milwaukee right-hander Jeremy Jeffress (7-1) worked the final two innings and served up the homer to Dixon in the bottom of the 10th.

The Brewers took an 11-10 lead in the eighth when Moustakas homered to right against Reds right-hander David Hernandez.

Cincinnati tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Hamilton scored on a wild pitch by Brewers right-hander Joakim Soria. Hamilton was called out on the field, but the play was reviewed and overturned to tie the score at 11.

Earlier, Yelich hit a two-run homer inside the right field foul pole in the fifth to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Moustakas stroked a run-scoring single later in the inning.

The Reds recovered to take a 7-5 edge in the bottom of the inning on Scooter Gennett’s two-run double and Suarez’s two-run homer. The blast was Suarez’s 30th of the season.

Lorenzen later belted a three-run homer — his fourth of the season and third against the Brewers — to give Cincinnati a 10-6 advantage in the sixth.

Milwaukee scored four in the seventh on Jonathan Schoop’s two-run homer to center off Lorenzen, Cain’s run-scoring double and Yelich’s tying triple into the gap in right center field to complete the cycle.

—Field Level Media