Brewers come from behind, edge Reds

EditorsNote: adds new eighth graf

Eric Sogard delivered a tiebreaking RBI double during a two-run seventh inning and Brett Anderson threw six strong innings for the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, who evened their three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds with a 3-2 comeback win on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee (27-27), vying for a postseason spot in the National League with Cincinnati (28-28), was down 2-0 after one inning but fought back to win for the fifth time in six contests.

Anderson (4-3) allowed only Nick Castellanos’ two-run homer and three other hits while striking out seven without a walk. One of the two runs he yielded was unearned.

Cincinnati, which lost for just the second time in 10 games, got five innings from Sonny Gray, who allowed a Tyrone Taylor home run and one other hit while fanning eight with one walk. It was his first start off the injured list after recovering from a back issue that kept him out 11 days.

The Reds, who scored all of their runs on three homers Monday in a 6-3 win over Milwaukee, opened the scoring Tuesday via the long ball. After Aristides Aquino reached on a first-inning throwing error by Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia, Castellanos went deep just to right of center field for his 14th home run of 2020.

Taylor cut the Reds’ lead in half with his second home run of the year, to center field, in the fifth. Two innings later, Milwaukee came through to take the lead.

Daniel Vogelbach opened the seventh with a single and went to third on Jedd Gyorko’s double. Vogelbach scored the tying run on Arcia’s sacrifice fly, and the Brewers went ahead when the light-hitting Sogard (.200 in 2020) roped one of his two hits into left field, with the ball getting past Aquino.

Reds reliever Tejay Antone (0-3) gave up two runs in two innings to take the loss.

Milwaukee’s stellar relief duo of Devin Williams and Josh Hader kept the Reds at bay. Williams struck out five without allowing a hit over two innings. Hader fanned two while pitching a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Ex-Brewer Mike Moustakas had two of Cincinnati’s four hits.

--Field Level Media