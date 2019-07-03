Reds walk off Brewers after Yelich's throwing error

EditorsNote: adds new seventh graf with Braun update; adds “Tanner” in 10th graf

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) reacts with center fielder Nick Senzel (15) after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park.

Yasiel Puig scored from third base in the 11th inning after Milwaukee right fielder Christian Yelich’s throw eluded first baseman Eric Thames, allowing the host Cincinnati Reds to record a 5-4 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Puig, who belted a solo homer in the seventh inning, muscled a two-out single up the middle in the 11th inning against Corbin Burnes (1-4) before Jose Iglesias slapped a single to right field. Yelich’s throw bounced past Thames, allowing Puig to aggressively bolt for home with the winning run.

Eugenio Suarez belted his fourth homer in three games, and Joey Votto ripped an RBI double for the Reds, who posted just their third win in nine outings.

Raisel Iglesias (2-7) retired the side on six pitches in the 11th inning to secure the victory.

Mike Moustakas belted a two-run homer, and Yelich and Thames also went deep for the Brewers, who saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt.

Former National League Most Valuable Player Ryan Braun sustained an apparent leg injury in the sixth inning after sliding into the wall in foul territory while making a catch on Votto’s fly ball.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said postgame that Braun “just got a little banged up” and that he likely would be back in the lineup Wednesday.

After Moustakas’ two-run homer gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, Puig halved the deficit by powering a line drive over the right field wall in the seventh for his 18th homer of the season.

Votto leveled the contest at 4 in the eighth inning as his double down the right field line plated rookie Nick Senzel, who scored from first base after reaching on a two-out infield single.

Suarez’s team-leading 20th homer in the first inning gave Cincinnati a quick 2-0 lead before Yelich trimmed the deficit in the fourth after sending a 3-1 fastball from Tanner Roark over the wall in left field. Yelich’s homer was his majors-best 31st of the season and fourth against Cincinnati since June 20.

Thames forged a tie at 2 after launching a 1-1 fastball from Roark over the wall in left-center field to lead off the fifth inning. Thames’ homer was his 13th of the season and third in four games.

Utility player Kyle Farmer recorded his first start as a catcher for Cincinnati, which gave Curt Casali a rest after he was behind the plate for the past seven games. Casali entered the game in the eighth inning.

