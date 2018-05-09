Duvall's walk-off in 10th gives Reds series win over Mets

Adam Duvall homered leading off the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday afternoon as the Cincinnati Reds earned their first home series win of the season by edging the New York Mets, 2-1, at Great American Ball Park.

Duvall hit the fourth pitch he saw from AJ Ramos (1-2) well into the left field seats for his first career walk-off homer. The shot made a winner out of Rafael Iglesias (1-0), who tossed two perfect innings.

The Reds won the final two games against the Mets to win their first series at home since they swept the Pittsburgh Pirates last Sept. 15-17.

The Mets lost for the 16th time in 23 games on an afternoon “highlighted” by a first inning in which a double by Asdrubal Cabrera was nullified because they were batting out of order.

After Cabrera’s two-out double, Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman visited the umpires. After a short conference, it was determined the Mets and rookie manager Mickey Callaway were using a different lineup than the one submitted to the Reds and the umpire crew. That lineup had Cabrera batting second and Wilmer Flores, who actually batted second, batting third.

Per Rule 6.03, Cabrera’s double was nullified and the out was credited to Jay Bruce, the fourth-place batter, because he was the next “proper batter.” The catcher received the putout for Bruce’s out. Cabrera did not record an official plate appearance.

Cabrera’s first official plate appearance in the third inning resulted in the Mets’ only run, with his grounder scoring Brandon Nimmo, who led off the inning with a triple.

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler retired 12 straight batters before the Reds tied the score in the sixth. Jesse Winker drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a bunt single by Jose Peraza and scored on Joey Votto’s single.

Wheeler and Reds right-hander Sal Romano produced similar lines over six innings. Wheeler allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. Romano gave up a run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

