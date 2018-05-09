Suarez's 4-RBI night leads Reds past Mets

Eugenio Suarez had three hits and four RBIs Tuesday night as his two-run single in the first inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a lead they’d never relinquish in a 7-2 win over the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds won for just the second time in eight games to improve to 9-27 and climb out of the Major League Baseball basement ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. The Mets have lost 15 of 22 since an 11-1 start.

Suarez was the last of four straight batters to reach base to open the game against Jason Vargas. Suarez helped extend the lead during a two-run third inning, when he laced a one-out RBI double and scored on Tucker Barnhart’s two-out single.

Reds starter Luis Castillo retired the first 14 batters and carried a one-hitter into the sixth, when the Mets scored both their runs via a Wilmer Flores homer and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Adrian Gonzalez.

But four Reds pitchers combined to limit the Mets to three hits the rest of the way, and Cincinnati put the game away during a three-run seventh, when Suarez laced an RBI single and scored on Scooter Gennett’s two-run homer.

Barnhart had three hits and Scott Schebler had two hits for the Reds.

Castillo (2-4) earned the win after allowing the two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings.

Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits each for the Mets.

Vargas (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings. The outing actually lowered Vargas’ ERA from 16.20 to 13.86.

The Reds and Mets played just hours after exchanging former All-Stars in a trade in which Cincinnati sent catcher Devin Mesoraco to New York for right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey. Mesoraco, who took batting practice with the Reds before the game, pinch-hit for the Mets in the ninth and struck out.

—Field Level Media