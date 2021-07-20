Mets belt 7 homers to outlast Reds 15-11 in 11 innings

EditorsNote: changes to “off Reds reliever” and “of the night” in fifth graf; shortens 10th graf

Jeff McNeil drove home the go-ahead run and clubbed one of seven New York homers as the visiting Mets outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 15-11 in an 11-inning slugfest that featured 34 hits Monday night.

Michael Conforto homered twice and Kevin Pillar belted a three-run homer in the 11th as the Mets connected for a season-high seven long balls. The seven homers match the most the Reds have allowed this season, as they also surrendered seven to the Philadelphia Phillies in a 17-3 loss on June 1.

James McCann, Dominic Smith and Pete Alonso also homered for the Mets, who overcame four errors in the first two innings, including three by shortstop Luis Guillorme.

Anthony Banda (1-0) earned the win in his first major league appearance of 2021, throwing 1 1/3 innings and allowing two unearned runs. He was making his Mets debut.

McCann’s single off Reds reliever Edgar Garcia (0-1) scored free runner Kevin Pillar for the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. The Reds tied it on Tyler Naquin’s fifth hit of the night, scoring free runner Mike Freeman. Banda worked out of a first-and-second jam with no outs to send the game to the 11th.

McNeil’s single in the 11th off Garcia scored free runner Jose Peraza to put the Mets ahead. Pillar followed moments later with a long three-run homer to left off Ryan Hendrix for a four-run lead. Conforto’s second homer of the night put New York ahead 15-10.

In the midst of the change to bring in Hendrix, Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos made his first appearance since being hit on the right wrist Friday night, coming in to play right field.

But the Reds weren’t done. Jonathan India, who reached base six times in the game, singled home free runner Eugenio Suarez to make it 15-11. Castellanos, in his lone plate appearance, flied out to deep right against reliever Trevor May, who struck out Freeman to end the 4-hour, 45-minute game for his third save.

Edwin Diaz, who surrendered a walk-off grand slam Saturday in Pittsburgh, blew his third straight save chance when Jesse Winker doubled home Aristides Aquino with two outs in the ninth.

Winker had a pair of run-scoring doubles as part of a three-hit night. Winker had given the Reds an 8-7 lead two innings earlier with a double to right.

McCann’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off reliever Josh Osich had given the Mets a 9-8 lead in the eighth.

The Reds have lost four straight coming out of the All-Star break.

--Field Level Media