Suarez homers in fifth straight as Reds down Phillies, 6-4

Mason Williams broke a fourth-inning tie with a three-run home run and Eugenio Suarez homered in his fifth straight game Friday night, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati.

Suarez tied a club record when he connected for a solo shot in the second inning. He became the eighth Reds player to homer in five straight, last accomplished by Jay Bruce in 2016.

The Cincinnati bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief, helping the Reds get even in the four-game series after suffering a 9-4 loss on Thursday night.

The Phillies, who had hit 18 homers in their previous five games, were held to one, Odubel Herrera’s two-run shot in the third inning that gave Philadelphia a brief 2-1 lead.

Scooter Gennett got the Reds even in the third with a two-out single that scored Jose Peraza, setting the stage for the decisive fourth.

Tucker Barnhart singled off Phillies starter Nick Pivetta and Adam Duvall doubled, after which Williams connected for his second career homer, his first since being promoted from Triple-A by the Reds for the first time this season on Thursday.

Down 5-2, the Phillies came right back in the top of the fifth to score on singles by Jorge Alfaro, Cesar Hernandez and Rhys Hoskins, cutting the deficit to two.

With one out and the potential tying runs on base, Reds relievers Amir Garrett and David Hernandez recorded an out apiece, retaining the 5-3 advantage.

Hernandez went on to pitch 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, after which Jared Hughes and Raisel Iglesias closed the door in the eighth and ninth, respectively.

The Reds gave Iglesias an additional run with which to work in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Billy Hamilton. That became critical when Cesar Hernandez singled in an unearned run for the Phillies in the ninth with two outs, closing the gap to 6-4 and putting the tying run on base.

Iglesias then got Hoskins to ground out to third to end it.

David Hernandez (4-0) was credited with the win. Iglesias notched his 20th save.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Pivetta (6-9) suffered the loss despite striking out 12, one shy of his career-best. He was charged with the Reds’ first five runs while allowing six hits and two walks.

Suarez’s homer was his 24th of the season for the Reds, who improved to 3-5 on their 10-game homestand.

Four of Cincinnati’s seven hits went for extra bases.

Cesar Hernandez and Hoskins collected two hits each for the Phillies, who had won three in a row and scored at least five runs in five straight games.

