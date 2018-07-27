Trio of Phils homer twice in win at Cincinnati

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 8th, 11th grafs

Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Nick Williams each homered twice, and the visiting Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 Thursday night at Great American Ball Park.

Carlos Santana also homered for the Phillies, who hit a season-high seven long balls in the game, tying a franchise record set against the New York Mets on Sept. 8, 1998.

Williams had four hits while Hoskins and Jorge Alfaro added three hits apiece.

Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez (1-0) won his major league debut, tossing five innings and giving up four runs on six hits. The 22-year-old Venezuelan walked one and struck out three.

Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart each homered for the Reds. Jose Peraza and Joey Votto each had two hits.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle lasted only one inning, allowing six hits and three runs before being lifted. Michael Lorenzen (1-1) took the loss in relief.

Hoskins homered in the first, and Santana belted a two-run shot later in the inning for a 3-0 advantage.

Suarez followed with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, cutting Cincinnati’s deficit to 3-2. The Reds third baseman went deep for the fourth straight game, giving him 23 for the season.

In the third, Williams hit a solo home run to center field, pushing the Phillies’ advantage to 4-2.

Barnhart’s two-run homer in the fourth tied the game at 4.

Franco ripped a solo homer in the fifth, and the Phillies regained the lead 5-4. Alfaro later ripped a single to right-center, and Scott Kingery attempted to score from first, but Barnhart received the throw in plenty of time and tagged out Kingery at the plate.

Hoskins slammed his second home run of the game in the sixth for a 6-4 Phillies advantage. Hoskins now has 20 homers this season, with six in the past six games and three career multi-homer games.

In the seventh, Franco hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot to left off Austin Brice, for a 7-4 lead. Franco improved his home run total to 17.

After Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single in the eighth, Williams hit his second homer of the game and 14th of the year in the ninth.

—Field Level Media