Votto's late RBIs help Reds knock off Phils again

Joey Votto drove in two runs with a pair of late singles and the Cincinnati Reds bullpen pitched four shutout innings on Saturday night in a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati.

Votto’s sixth-inning RBI single broke a 2-2 tie and gave the Reds the lead for good en route to their second straight win over the Phillies after a 9-4 drubbing in the series opener on Thursday.

The loss spoiled the Phillies debut of Asdrubal Cabrera, acquired Friday from the New York Mets. Cabrera started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

After starting pitchers Matt Harvey of the Reds and Vince Velasquez of the Phillies exited a 2-2 tie after five innings, Cincinnati jumped on Philadelphia reliever Tommy Hunter (2-1) for two runs in the sixth.

Votto’s tie-breaking hit came after Billy Hamilton had doubled and Scooter Gennett had been hit by a pitch.

Eugenio Suarez’s infield out plated Gennett to make it 4-2.

The Reds broke the game open in the eighth after a leadoff double by Jose Peraza. Gennett doubled to increase the lead to 5-2, and Votto singled again for a four-run cushion.

Wandy Peralta (2-2), who entered the game in the sixth inning and got the first four outs in relief of Harvey, was credited with the win.

Sal Romano, Amir Garrett and Jared Hughes followed Peralta with 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, sending the Phillies to a second straight loss after three straight wins.

Hughes, who got the final five outs, got his seventh save.

After retiring the first nine batters he faced, Harvey limited the Phillies to two runs — a two-run homer by Rhys Hoskins in the fourth — and two hits in his five innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Velasquez gave up six hits and five walks in his five innings, but likewise held the Reds to just two runs. He struck out four.

Gennett scored twice, while Votto collected three hits and Hamilton two for the Reds, who improved to 4-5 on a 10-game homestand.

The Phillies were limited to four hits, including Hoskins’ 21st homer of the season.

