Harrison's 12th-inning triple leads Pirates past Reds

Josh Harrison’s two-out RBI triple in the 12th inning Wednesday gave the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Pirates, who blew a three-run lead when the Reds tied it in the eighth, ended a four-game losing streak.

In the 12th, Austin Meadows opened with a double against Dylan Floro (1-1) but was tagged out in a rundown on Jordy Mercer’s fielder’s choice. After Sean Rodriguez flied out, Harrison smacked a ball to the corner in right, his fourth hit, bringing home Mercer.

Pittsburgh’s Chad Kuhl gave up one run and five hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk. Left-hander Steven Brault (4-1) pitched the 11th, and Kyle Crick got out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the 12th for his first major league save.

Reds starter Homer Bailey allowed four runs and 10 hits in five-plus innings.

Gregory Polanco drew a one-out walk in the first, and Francisco Cervelli followed with a home run to left for a 2-0 Pirates lead.

In the fifth, Corey Dickerson hit a two-out RBI single up the middle to make it 3-0 after Harrison led off with a single and Cervelli had a one-out base hit.

Pittsburgh added another run in the sixth. Meadows and Mercer singled, and Kuhl followed with a bunt single to drive in Meadows and chase Bailey.

Scooter Gennett hit a two-out homer in the sixth to draw Cincinnati to within 4-1.

In the eighth against Pirates reliever Michael Feliz, Jesse Winker led off with a single, and Tucker Barnhart followed with a base hit off Feliz’s leg. Winker moved to third on Joey Votto’s flyout and, after Gennett walked, scored on Eugenio Suarez’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Closer Felipe Vazquez entered, and pinch hitter Alex Blandino drove in Barnhart with a bloop single to left to make it 4-3. Gennett scored on Jose Peraza’s single to tie it.

Cervelli left in the 12th because of a right hand injury he got blocking a pitch in the dirt in the 10th.

—Field Level Media