Reds shut out Pirates, break 6-game losing streak

Michael Lorenzen pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez homered Saturday to lead the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0.

Relievers David Hernandez (1 1/3 innings), Jared Hughes (one inning) and Raisel Iglesias (one inning, 30th save) joined Lorenzen (4-2) in putting together a six-hit shutout.

Lorenzen also drove in a run for Cincinnati (67-94), which ended a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh (81-79) has lost two of three.

The teams will wrap up their 2018 season with the rubber game of the series Sunday. They will open the 2019 season against each other in Cincinnati.

Lorenzen, who was making a third straight start in a bid to join the Reds rotation next year, allowed five hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. He has spent most of the season in the bullpen.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (14-10) struck out seven and walked none in six innings. He allowed three runs and seven hits. He finished his season with a string of 22 straight starts allowing three earned runs or fewer.

Taillon was 5-0 in his previous seven starts but simply lacked run support this game. He ends the season with an ERA of 3.20.

In the third, Billy Hamilton tripled to the wall in right with one out for Cincinnati. He scored on Jose Peraza’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

The Reds added two runs in the fourth. With no one out, Suarez hit his second homer in as many games, his 34th overall, to center to make it 2-0. Two outs later, Dilson Herrera doubled to left. He scored on Lorenzen’s single to left for a 3-0 lead.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases after two were out in the sixth when Josh Bell walked and Corey Dickerson and Jung Ho Kang singled. That chased Lorenzen. David Hernandez came in and got Josh Harrison to ground out.

Two Pirates left the game with injuries. Shortstop Jordy Mercer had right forearm discomfort after being hit with a liner, and right fielder Adam Frazier had right hamstring tightness.

