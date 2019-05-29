Pirates ride three-run homers to split with Reds

Colin Moran and Josh Bell hit opposite-field, three-run homers to lift the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon.

May 29, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Members of the Cincinnati Reds field crew prepare home pate during a rain delay before a game with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 2-hour, 13-minute rain delay, Pirates starter Steven Brault (2-1) threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out five and walking two. He was making his third start of the season to go along with six relief appearances.

Bell went 3-for-5 with two runs. Elias Diaz, Bryan Reynolds, Starling Marte, Cole Tucker and Kevin Newman had two hits each for the Pirates, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and eight hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Nick Senzel had two hits, including a solo home run with two outs in the ninth, and Derek Dietrich also had two hits and an RBI for Cincinnati.

In a scoreless game, Reynolds led off the sixth inning with a single. After getting Marte to strike out, DeSclafani surrendered another single to Bell to put runners on first and third.

After the runners held on a flyout, Moran stepped up and homered to left, his fifth of the season, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead.

Diaz followed with his second hit of the day, ending DeSclafani’s outing.

Tucker led off the seventh with a double. He was sacrificed to third and came home on a single by Reynolds to make it 4-0. After a single by Marte, Bell clubbed his 18th home run of the season for a 7-0 lead.

The Reds got on the scoreboard in the eighth on an RBI single by Dietrich to make it 7-1.

Dietrich, who combined for four home runs in the previous two games, had a chance to give the Reds an early lead.

Brault had retired the first nine batters in order before Senzel singled to lead off the fourth. With Senzel on second and two outs, the Pirates intentionally walked Yasiel Puig when the count reached 2-0. Dietrich came to the plate, but he struck out for the second straight time in the game.

