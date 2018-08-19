Harvey outduels Bumgarner as Reds down Giants again

Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera homered off Madison Bumgarner and Matt Harvey took a shutout into the seventh inning Saturday night as the host Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants for a second straight night, 7-1 at Great American Ball Park.

Brandon Dixon had a two-run double and Scooter Gennett collected three hits, helping the Reds draw even at 4-4 in their nine-game homestand.

Peraza’s homer, his seventh of the season, opened the scoring in the fourth inning and ignited a three-run uprising that included Dixon’s two-run hit.

After a sacrifice fly by Phil Ervin and subsequent throwing error allowed the Reds to tack on two more runs in the fifth, Herrera bombed his third homer of the season, a solo shot, in the sixth to make it 6-0.

Bumgarner (4-5) was pulled at inning’s end, having given up six runs (five earned) and eight hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Harvey (6-7) retired the first 10 batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the sixth before Joe Panik beat out an infield single with two outs.

Harvey was pulled one out into the seventh, having blanked the Giants on four hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Down 7-0, the Giants finally got on the board in the eighth against the Cincinnati bullpen on Evan Longoria’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice that plated Andrew McCutchen.

Michael Lorenzen limited the damage to one run by striking out Brandon Crawford with two runners aboard, then worked a scoreless ninth as the Giants were held to three runs or fewer for the 10th time in their last 14 games.

Gennett scored three times and Peraza twice for the Reds, who out-hit the Giants 11-7 while taking a 3-2 lead in the season series.

Panik and Alen Hanson had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which lost its third in a row.

—Field Level Media