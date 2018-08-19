Reds sweep Giants with 11-4 win

The Cincinnati Reds completed a winning homestand with a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, riding a 17-hit attack to an 11-4 romp at Great American Ball Park.

Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza belted home runs, while Billy Hamilton smacked two triples, helping the Reds win the season series 4-2 over the Giants while wrapping up a 5-4 homestand.

The Giants, meanwhile, saw their hopes of making a late run at a National League wild-card berth dim a bit with a fourth consecutive loss.

The Giants led 1-0 before the Reds erupted for seven runs in the third inning against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez (4-9). Curt Casali had an RBI double, Scooter Gennett a run-scoring triple and Eugenio Suarez a two-run homer in the inning.

The home run was Eugenio Suarez’s 27th of the season.

Andrew Suarez was pulled before inning’s end, charged with seven runs (five earned) on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

Peraza’s homer, his eighth of the year, followed Hamilton’s first triple in the sixth inning to increase the lead to 9-1.

Hamilton became just the 10th major-leaguer this season to triple twice in the same game when he added a two-run triplein the seventh.

Right-hander Luis Castillo (7-10) benefited from the offensive uprising, coasting through 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and six hits. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Peraza and Casali finished with three hits apiece, while Hamilton had three RBIs for the Reds, whose 17 hits equaled their second-most this season.

Steven Duggar and Joe Panik had two hits each for the Giants, who fell to 2-4 on a trip that began with two wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Giants infielder Chase D’Arnaud made his major-league pitching debut in the eighth inning, allowing no runs and one hit.

