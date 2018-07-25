Ervin helps Reds cruise past Cardinals

Phil Ervin busted open a close game with a two-run double in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon, helping the Cincinnati Reds hold off the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 in the finale of a three-game series.

Eugenio Suarez, Adam Duvall and Tucker Barnhart homered for the Reds, who won a second straight series from the Cardinals after beginning the season 0-9 against St. Louis.

Yadier Molina belted his 14th home run of the season, a solo shot, in the seventh inning to get the Cardinals within 5-3, and St. Louis threatened at least to get even in the eighth when it loaded the bases with two outs against Cincinnati reliever Jared Hughes.

But Molina, who already had three hits in the game, flied out to right field, leaving the Cardinals two behind.

Ervin then came through with his game-clinching hit off Luke Gregerson in the bottom of the inning after Barnhart walked and Duvall doubled.

Sal Romano (6-8) worked six innings to get the win for the Reds. He held the Cardinals to two runs and seven hits, walking one and striking out five.

Paul DeJong hit a solo homer, his ninth of the season, in the third inning and Yairo Munoz had an RBI double in the sixth to account for the Cardinals’ two runs against Romano.

Suarez gave the Reds a lead they never relinquished with a two-run homer in the first inning, scoring Joey Votto, who had walked. The homer was Suarez’s 22nd of the season and third in the series.

Duvall’s homer, his 15th, made it 3-1 in the fourth, before Barnhart’s two-run shot, his sixth, increased the margin to 5-2 in the sixth.

Jack Flaherty (4-5) allowed the homers to Suarez and Duvall in his five innings. He gave up three runs in all on four hits. He walked two and struck out eight.

The loss capped a 3-5 trip for the Cardinals, their first with Mike Shildt as interim manager.

Gennett had three hits, including a double, while Ervin and Duvall chipped in with two apiece for the Reds, who had lost five of their previous six games.

Votto, who walked three times, Barnhart and Duvall scored twice apiece, while Ervin, Suarez and Barnhart drove in two runs each.

Each team had 10 hits.

