Gennett helps Reds end 13-game losing streak to Cardinals

Scooter Gennett had two RBIs, and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a 13-game losing streak to the St. Louis Cardinals with a 6-3 win Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Gennett, who leads the National League in hitting at .340 and is among the league leaders in RBIs, had a two-run single in the Reds’ four-run fourth inning.

Cincinnati strung together three walks and two hits, all coming with two outs and off Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez, during a big inning that gave them a 5-2 lead. Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart each had RBI singles in the inning.

Yadier Molina had an RBI sacrifice fly, and Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single in the third inning as the Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Billy Hamilton hit the first pitch of the bottom of the third deep to left center for a lead-off triple. He came home on Scott Schebler’s RBI groundout to cut the St. Louis lead to 2-1.

Martinez (3-3), who was making only his second start back since missing a month with a strained lat muscle, was wild and didn’t survive the fourth inning. He gave up five runs on four hits with five strikeouts and seven walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani was making only his second major league start since Sept. 28, 2016. He missed all of last season with a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and started this year on the 60-day disabled list with a strained oblique.

DeSclafani (1-1) scattered 10 hits over five innings, allowing three runs, two earned, with six strikeouts and two runs.

The Reds’ last win over the Cardinals came Sept. 13, 2017.

The Cardinals return to St. Louis for a six-game homestand, which begins Monday against the San Diego Padres.

The Reds head out on a five-game road trip, beginning Tuesday in Kansas City. After two games with the Royals, Cincinnati travels to Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pirates.

—Field Level Media