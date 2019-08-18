Cardinals hold off Reds' rally, win 5-4

EditorsNote: adds P Gausman’s stats

Aug 18, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt belted a two-run homer and Tommy Edman also hit one out as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals recorded a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

For Edman, the homer highlighted his second three-hit performance in three games.

Lane Thomas and Marcell Ozuna each drove in a run for the Cardinals, who earned a split of the four-game series against Cincinnati with their seventh victory in their past nine contests.

Tucker Barnhart ripped a two-run single to right field in the ninth inning off Carlos Martinez to trim St. Louis’ lead to 5-4, but the righthander struck out two of the next three batters to secure his 14th save.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (7-6) saw his consecutive scoreless-innings streak halted at 23 after Eugenio Suarez launched his team-leading 34th homer in the first inning, but Flaherty flustered the Reds the rest of the way. The 23-year-old turned in his eighth straight start of allowing two runs or fewer when he permitted one run on three hits in five innings.

Jose Peraza worked a bases-loaded walk off Andrew Miller to trim St. Louis’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh, but Suarez grounded into an inning-ending double play.

St. Louis seized a 2-1 lead in the third inning after Edman had a one-out single before Goldschmidt followed two batters later by sending a 3-1 curveball from Alex Wood (1-2) over the wall in center. Goldschmidt’s homer was his team-leading 28th of the season and second in three games.

The Cardinals took a 3-1 advantage in the fourth inning. Thomas’ single to center field plated Yadier Molina, who reached base after shortstop Suarez sailed a throw to first base on a routine grounder.

Edman sent an 0-1 fastball from Wood over the wall in left field in the fifth inning to give St. Louis a 4-1 lead. Goldschmidt followed two batters later with a double to right field, then came home when Ozuna’s fly ball to center field was misjudged by rookie Nick Senzel.

Suarez, who returned from a one-game absence due to a thumb injury, deposited a first-pitch fastball from Flaherty over the wall in center field to open the scoring with two outs in the first inning. Suarez’s 12th first-inning homer this season was the first run allowed by Flaherty since he permitted two in a no-decision against Houston on July 26.

The Reds were bolstered by the performance of righthander Kevin Gausman, who worked the eighth and ninth innings and struck out all six batters he faced. In the ninth, he struck out the side on nine pitches.

