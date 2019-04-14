Ozuna leads Cards past Reds in Mexico

Marcell Ozuna belted a pair of homers and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals posted a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday to salvage a split of their two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

Apr 14, 2019; Monterrey, MEX; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (right) takes a picture with a fan holding a Mexican flag before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler O’Neill went deep as part of a four-run first inning and Matt Carpenter homered to lead off a five-run seventh for the Cardinals, who have won six of their last seven games.

St. Louis reliever Giovanny Gallegos, the only Mexican-born player on either team, entered the contest to begin the eighth inning and saw his first-pitch fastball sent over the left-center field wall by Yasiel Puig. Gallegos regained his composure and struck out Eugenio Suarez before exiting the game.

Jesse Winker blasted a three-run shot for his fourth homer in five contests and Michael Lorenzen had an RBI double for the Reds, who saw their four-game winning streak come to a halt.

Carpenter led off the seventh by depositing a first-pitch fastball from Amir Garrett (1-1) over the wall in left-center field to give the Cardinals a 5-4 lead. Carpenter’s second homer of the season and first since March 31 brought an abrupt end to the day for Garrett, who promptly was replaced by Jared Hughes after throwing just the one pitch.

Hughes recorded two quick outs before Ozuna unleashed a mammoth shot well over the wall in left field for his fifth homer of the season.

Hughes then loaded the bases before giving way to Zach Duke, who promptly issued a four-pitch walk to Kolten Wong. Jose Martinez followed with a two-run single to center as St. Louis extended its lead to 9-4.

The five-run seventh was welcomed by John Gant (3-0), who picked up the win after waking a batter and striking out another in one scoreless inning.

St. Louis jumped out to a fast start in the first inning, as Ozuna sent a 1-0 offering from right-hander Anthony DeSclafani over the wall in right field for a three-run homer before O’Neill sent an 0-1 pitch into the seats in left one out later.

The Cardinals’ four-run advantage held up until the fifth inning, when relief pitcher Lorenzen drove in Jose Peraza after his liner caromed off the knee of charging left fielder Ozuna. Winker followed by sending a first-pitch curveball from starter Miles Mikolas over the extended glove of Ozuna for a three-run shot.

—Field Level Media