Reds top Cardinals in Mexico, earn 4th straight win

Derek Dietrich hit a home run to lead off the seventh inning and drove in three runs as the Cincinnati Reds recorded their fourth straight win with a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday in Monterrey, Mexico.

Apr 13, 2019; Monterrey, MEX; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (left) wears a customized t-shirt before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker launched an opposite-field solo homer with one out in the sixth inning for Cincinnati’s first hit of the contest. Scott Schebler ripped an RBI single and Joey Votto had a double to reach base for the 17th straight game against St. Louis.

Jared Hughes (1-0) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to secure the win for the Reds, who have outscored the opposition 26-3 during their winning streak.

Kolten Wong homered off Cincinnati’s Zach Duke to lead off the ninth inning, but Raisel Iglesias stranded two runners on base to earn his second save.

Adam Wainwright (1-1) tossed six-plus strong innings and had an RBI single in the second for the Cardinals, whose five-game winning streak came to a halt.

Winker went deep for the third time in four outings after sending a 1-0 offering from Wainwright over the wall in left-center field to forge a tie in the sixth inning.

Dietrich launched a 3-2 inside pitch from Wainwright into the bullpen in right field to give Cincinnati a 2-1 lead in the seventh. The blast was Dietrich’s fourth of the season and marked the end of the evening for Wainwright, who allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four.

Phillip Erin belted a triple to right-center field to lead off the eighth inning and scored on Schebler’s RBI single to left field. Dietrich provided insurance with his 20th career triple, plating Votto and Schebler to give the Reds a 5-1 advantage.

The Cardinals cashed in during the second inning as Wainwright hit a first-pitch fastball from starter Tanner Roark into left field to score Dexter Fowler with a two-out RBI single.

St. Louis nearly benefited from Amir Garrett’s balk that moved Marcell Ozuna to third base in the sixth inning, as the Cardinals’ runner initially appeared to be thrown out at third on a stolen base attempt. St. Louis loaded the bases for Wainwright, who struck out to end the frame.

—Field Level Media