Mathis, Minor lead Rangers past Reds

Jeff Mathis had an RBI single among his two hits, and Mike Minor tossed 6 1/3 strong innings as the visiting Texas Rangers recorded a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Jun 15, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Former Red Shin-Soo Choo and Asdrubal Cabrera each had an RBI single, and Danny Santana added a pair of hits for the Rangers, who took advantage of three errors to win for the 21st time in their last 31 games.

Yasiel Puig belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Curt Casali went deep to lead off the seventh for the Reds, who wore their 1935 throwback uniforms on Saturday.

Cincinnati rookie Nick Senzel exited the game with two outs in the fifth inning after he fouled a pitch that caromed off both the ground and his foot before hitting the lid of his helmet near his left eye. Senzel, who held a towel to his face as he exited the field, was the second overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft.

Minor (6-4) breezed through the first three innings before walking Eugenio Suarez in the fourth to bring up Puig, who deposited a 1-2 changeup over the wall in left field to trim Texas’ lead to 4-2. Puig’s homer was his 12th of the season and first since June 4.

Casali sent a 1-0 changeup over the wall in left field to bring Cincinnati within one at 4-3 in the seventh.

Minor faced two more batters before exiting after allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin induced an inning-ending double-play grounder in the seventh, and Jose Leclerc struck out two in the eighth to set the stage for Shawn Kelley, who retired the side in order for his eighth save.

Texas ran its majors-best first-inning run total to 57 by securing a 2-0 lead for the second straight game in the series. Choo scored on Elvis Andrus’ groundout before Cabrera’s RBI single off Tanner Roark (4-6) plated Santana.

The Rangers doubled their advantage in the fourth inning, as Rougned Odor doubled to lead off the frame before scoring on Mathis’ RBI single to left. Choo’s single to shallow left plated Mathis.

Roark allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking none.

—Field Level Media