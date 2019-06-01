Nationals blast 3 homers to beat Roark, Reds

Gerardo Parra belted a three-run homer among his three hits as the visiting Washington Nationals posted a 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Jun 1, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Movie and television actor Rob Lowe throws a first pitch before a game with the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY SPORTS

Matt Adams homered in the fourth inning and Brian Dozier also went deep to lead off the ninth as the Nationals recorded their sixth win in eight outings.

Former Red Tanner Rainey (1-1) did not allow a hit and struck out three batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Four Washington relievers combined to scatter two hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings, with Sean Doolittle retiring the side in order in the ninth for his 11th save.

Former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark, who was acquired in a trade for Rainey on Dec. 13, 2018, launched his first career homer and also drove in a run with a safety squeeze bunt for Cincinnati.

Roark (4-4), however, was victimized by the pair of homers he allowed after surrendering just two in his previous 11 starts this season.

Derek Dietrich and Eugenio Suarez each collected two of the eight hits for the Reds, who have lost nine of their last 10 meetings at home against Washington.

The Nationals jumped out to an early lead in the second inning as Anthony Rendon and Dozier each singled before Parra deposited a 1-2 fastball from Roark over the wall in right field. Parra’s homer was his fourth of the season and first since his two-run shot against the New York Mets on May 16.

Roark trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the frame as his bunt up the first-base side left fellow pitcher Erick Fedde with no other option than to record the out at first base.

Adams regained the Nationals’ three-run advantage after sending a 1-0 fastball well over the wall in right field. Adams’ homer was his sixth of the season and 102nd of his career, with 12 coming at Great American Ball Park.

Roark took matters into his own hands in the fourth inning, jumping on Fedde’s first-pitch sinker and depositing it just over the wall in the center field. Roark’s first career homer came on his 294th at-bat.

