Scherzer fans 15 as Nationals beat Reds

Nationals ace Max Scherzer allowed just one run and three hits over eight masterful innings and struck out 15 as Washington defeated the host Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Jun 2, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rendon had three hits and an RBI, Brian Dozier had two hits and drove in two, and Kurt Suzuki had two hits and an RBI as the Nationals, who had nine hits overall, won for the seventh time in their last nine games.

The Nationals also won four out of five to finish their road trip, which began with two victories in Atlanta.

Scherzer (3-5) amassed his strikeouts in bunches, getting five in a row early in the game and three in a row on two other occasions. He walked only one batter.

Scherzer’s 86th game of at least 10 strikeouts raised his career total to 2,566, lifting him into 29th place on the all-time MLB list. He surpassed longtime Mets and Twins pitcher Jerry Koosman (2,556) and late 1800s pitcher Tim Keefe (2,564) on Sunday.

Washington won for just the third time in Scherzer’s 13 starts this season, although he began the day with a 3.26 ERA and lowered that to 3.06. He made a season-high 120 pitches, 84 for strikes.

The Reds, who lost for the third time in four games, got their first two hits off Scherzer in the fourth, back-to-back doubles from Joey Votto and Derek Dietrich to begin the inning, cutting their deficit to 2-1.

Tucker Barnhart, who broke up a no-hit bid by Scherzer in the eighth inning of a game in Washington in 2015, also doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth, but Scherzer stranded him at second.

The Nationals scored their first run just three batters into the game when Trea Turner hit a leadoff double and scored on Rendon’s single to left field.

The Nationals had extended their lead to 2-0 with a run in the top of the fourth when Suzuki smacked an 0-and-2 pitch from Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (2-5) for a two-out double to left-center to score Juan Soto.

In five innings, Gray allowed two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out four.

Dozier singled home two runs off Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in the eighth inning to again pad Washington’s lead.

Sean Doolittle pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

—Field Level Media