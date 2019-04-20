Indians ride 6-run 5th past Braves in DH opener

Max Moroff belted a solo homer and added an RBI single as part of a six-run fifth inning as the host Cleveland Indians posted an 8-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday.

Carlos Santana had a run-scoring single among his three hits for the surging Indians, who have won four in a row and 10 of their last 14.

Greg Allen, Tyler Naquin, Moroff, Leonys Martin and Jason Kipnis each drove in a run as part of a fifth inning in which Cleveland sent 11 batters to the plate and scored all six of its runs with two outs.

Corey Kluber (2-2) answered allowing six runs in two of his previous three starts by permitting four runs on five hits while striking out eight in seven innings.

Brian McCann and Matt Joyce belted back-to-back homers to lead off the seventh inning, and Nick Markakis drove in a pair of runs for the Braves, who have dropped four in a row.

With the game tied at 2, Allen snapped an 0-for-17 stretch by ripping an RBI double to the right field to plate Santana before coming home on an RBI single by Naquin that chased Julio Teheran (2-2).

Moroff, who ended an 0-for-14 span with a solo homer in the fourth inning, joined Martin in greeting Wes Parsons with RBI singles. Moroff scored on a passed ball before Kipnis chased Parsons with an RBI single.

Markakis had a two-out RBI single in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the third to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Moroff deposited a 2-2 slider from Teheran over the wall in right field in the fourth for his first homer of the season.

The Indians activated three-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor prior to the game. Lindor, who is expected to play in the nightcap, had been sidelined since the end of spring training with an ankle injury.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2.05 ERA) will oppose Atlanta right-hander Touki Toussaint (1-0, 0.00) to start the nightcap.

