Ramirez hits 37th homer as Indians nip Orioles

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer, and Carlos Carrasco threw seven shutout innings as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in the opener of a weekend series at Progressive Field on Friday night.

The Indians have won six straight games. Baltimore, on the other hand, has lost seven of its last eight and dropped to 50 games under .500.

For the Indians, Carrasco (15-6) won for the seventh time in his last eight decisions. The right-hander kept the Orioles quiet throughout.

Carrasco gave up only three hits over his seven shutout innings. He also struck out six with just one walk.

Former Oriole reliever Andrew Miller and bullpen mate Adam Cimber combined to take care of the eighth inning and gave up a run. Cody Allen closed it in the ninth and earned his 24th save.

Baltimore put the possible tying run at second with one out but Allen retired the next two batters.

Orioles starter David Hess (2-7) is one of the rookies trying to make an impression as Baltimore begins its rebuilding process, and he pitched well. He gave up two runs on five hits in six innings and kept the Orioles close despite striking out three and walking four.

Hess has lost five straight decisions.

Ramirez gave Cleveland an early lead with his two-run homer off of Hess in the first inning. It was Ramirez’s 37th homer this season and went to right field and put the Indians on top 2-0.

The homer also tied Ramirez with J.D. Martinez of Boston for the major-league lead.

Nobody else scored until the Orioles got a run in the eighth when Trey Mancini singled to center off Cimber. That cut the lead to 2-1 but Baltimore could not tie it.

The Orioles will be without Adam Jones for this series as he was placed on the bereavement list due to a death in the family. He is expected to re-join the team when it goes to Toronto after this series.

