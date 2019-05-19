Bieber fans 15 as Indians blank Orioles

Shane Bieber struck out a career-best 15 batters to highlight his first career complete game as the Cleveland Indians cruised to a 10-0 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

May 19, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bieber (3-2) fanned Rio Ruiz to end the seventh inning to eclipse his previous-best strikeout total of 11, which was set in a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The 23-year-old went on to strike out Richie Martin to end the eighth and Dwight Smith Jr. and Chris Davis in the ninth.

Bieber scattered five hits — all singles — and did not walk a batter en route to posting his first win since April 16 and first at home in five starts.

Carlos Santana homered for the second time in as many days and Mike Freeman ripped a two-run single for the Indians, who have won four of their last five games overall and 14 of their last 18 against Baltimore.

The Orioles have lost nine of their past 11 games.

Celebrated prospect Oscar Mercado recorded his first career RBI with a run-scoring double in the sixth inning. The speedy Mercado came around to score on a throwing error by relief pitcher Gabriel Ynoa.

Cleveland bolted out of the blocks to open the scoring, as Francisco Lindor ripped a double down the first-base line and advanced to third on a bunt from Jason Kipnis. Santana’s single to right field plated Lindor and Kipnis came around to score on Carlos Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly.

Roberto Perez scored on a passed ball in the second inning to give the Indians a 3-0 lead before Santana led off the fourth by depositing a 1-0 fastball from Yefry Ramirez (0-2) over the wall in right field. The homer was the team-leading seventh of the season for Santana, who went 6-for-13 with two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in the four-game series.

Carlos Gonzalez scored on a groundout in the third to give Cleveland a 5-0 lead and Jose Ramirez walked with the bases loaded to cap a three-run sixth.

Yefry Ramirez allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits over 3 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

—Field Level Media