Kipnis' walk-off slam lifts Indians over White Sox

EditorsNote: revises eighth graf; fixes to “seventh homer” in next-to-last graf

Jason Kipnis hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night at Progressive Field.

It was the 17th homer of the season for Kipnis and his second career grand slam. It was also the 1,000th career hit for Kipnis and the 10th grand slam homer hit by the Indians this season.

Josh Donaldson led off the ninth with an infield single off reliever Juan Minaya, and Rajai Davis entered as a pinch runner.

Caleb Frare (0-1) then replaced Minaya and was greeted by a ground single to left by pinch hitter Yandy Diaz that sent Davis to second. After Melky Cabrera popped out to Frare trying to sacrifice, Ian Hamilton replaced Frare and hit Yan Gomes with his first pitch to load the bases.

Kipnis then worked the count to 3-2 and before drilling a changeup 399 feet into the bleachers in right field for his fourth career walk-off hit.

Oliver Perez (1-1) picked up the win in relief for Cleveland (85-66), which improved to 8-0 against the White Sox this season at Progressive Field.

Daniel Palka hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for Chicago (59-92). The White Sox wasted an excellent starting performance by Dylan Covey, who held the Indians to two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five and retired the last 10 batters he faced. Thirteen of his outs were on ground balls.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco allowed one run on four hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 11. It also marked the 29th time this season that an Indians pitcher has struck out 10 batters in a game.

Carrasco and Covey had dueling two-hit shutouts heading into the sixth inning. Palka then clobbered his 26th homer of the season to dead center, with the ball traveling an estimated 412 feet to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead. It marked the third straight game that Palka homered in, and it also was his seventh homer over a stretch of 43 at-bats.

Carrasco has made three starts against the White Sox this season, compiling a 2-0 record while allowing just one earned run over 20 2/3 innings, striking out 31 and walking two.

—Field Level Media