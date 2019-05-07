Moncada knocks in 4 as White Sox rout Indians

EditorsNote: Minor fixes

May 6, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) hits a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Ivan Nova pitched seven strong innings for his first win of the season, Yoan Moncada homered and drove in four runs, and the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 9-1 on Monday night.

James McCann added a solo homer for the White Sox, and Leury Garcia had three hits.

Nova (1-3) allowed a run on eight hits and a walk. He struck out five. Nova, who picked up a no-decision against Cleveland on April 1, has allowed the Indians two runs in 14 innings this season.

Indians starter Trevor Bauer (4-2), who expressed concern about his walk totals after surrendering 10 in his past two starts combined, issued only one in five innings and hit a batter. However, he gave up a season-high eight runs (seven earned) and a season-high-tying 10 hits.

Bauer gave up more than four runs for the first time this season. His ERA jumped from 2.45 to 3.42.

Jason Kipnis, Carlos Gonzalez and Jake Bauers had two hits each for Cleveland.

Garcia opened the game with a single and Moncada followed with his seventh homer of the season to make it 2-0.

The White Sox added a run in the third inning when consecutive singles put runners on first and third before Moncada hit a sacrifice fly to center.

McCann homered to lead off the fourth. Charlie Tilson doubled to start the fifth and scored on Moncada’s double.

The Indians got their run in the fifth inning on three singles, the last by Kipnis with two outs.

Bauer was chased during the White Sox’s three-run sixth.

After Yonder Alonso led off with a single, McCann walked and Nicky Delmonico was hit by a pitch. A two-run single by Tim Anderson made it 7-1 and ended Bauer’s night.

Anderson then stole second, with Delmonico scoring on catcher Roberto Perez’s throwing error.

