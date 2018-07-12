Indians rout Reds 19-4 to end skid

EditorsNote: Deletes extra comma in 6th graf

Jose Ramirez slammed two home runs and drove in five runs as the Cleveland Indians took out their frustrations on the visiting Reds, crushing Cincinnati 19-4 on Wednesday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor also homered as the Indians, who had 19 hits and went 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position, avoided getting swept by the Reds.

Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco (10-5) gave up just one run on five hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out seven. Right-hander Adam Plutko pitched the final four innings for his first career save, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Indians scored two runs in the first, nine in the third and six more in the fourth for a 17-0 lead. Everyone in Cleveland’s starting lineup had at least one hit and one run after four innings. All but two players had at least one RBI.

A trio of Reds rookie pitchers took the brunt of the beating.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-7) had won four decisions in a row with a 2.05 ERA, but in his shortest outing of the season, 2 1/3 innings, he allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and two walks with a strikeout.

The Indians, who blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning on Tuesday, assured no such collapse, chasing Mahle in the third and punishing hard-throwing right-hander Tanner Rainey.

In two-thirds of an inning, the little-used Rainey gave up eight runs on five hits and three walks. Right-hander Jackson Stephens gave up the last two runs of the fourth.

Ramirez, who also homered Tuesday, took Mahle deep in the first for a 2-0 lead, and he highlighted the third with a three-run shot off Rainey. He has 27 long balls on the season, one off the American League lead. Yan Gomes and Michael Brantley each had two-run singles in the third inning.

In the fourth, Kipnis hit his ninth, a two-run bomb off Rainey, and Lindor hit his 25th, a three-run shot, off Stephens.

Tyler Naquin had three hits and three RBIs, Lindor had three RBIs and Brantley scored three times.

Reds utility infielder Alex Blandino pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Rookie outfielder Jesse Winker hit a two-run home run for the Reds, his seventh, and Scooter Gennett launched his 15th. Gennett had three of Cincinnati’s 11 hits to retake the National League lead in hitting at .326.

—Field Level Media