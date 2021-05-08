Reds' Wade Miley no-hits Indians

EditorsNote: adds facts, quotes. Edit 2: Changed to “no-hit” in 11th graf

May 7, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Shogo Akiyama (4) hits into a fielderÕs choice during the third inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati left-hander Wade Miley threw the fourth no-hitter of the young baseball season on Friday, leading the Reds to a 3-0 win over the host Cleveland Indians.

Miley (4-2) struck out eight and walked one. The 34-year-old veteran needed only eight pitches to navigate the ninth inning, and he tossed 114 for the game.

Miley, who entered with a 2.67 ERA but allowed all eight of his runs this season over his previous three starts, retired the first 16 batters he faced Friday, striking out six.

The perfect-game bid ended when Amed Rosario reached on a fielding error by Reds second baseman Nick Senzel in the sixth inning. Rosario went to second base when Senzel also committed a throwing error on the same play.

Miley yielded a walk to Cesar Hernandez later in the frame but got out of the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rene Rivera lined out to right field, Hernandez was called out on strikes and Jordan Luplow grounded out to shortstop.

Miley said, “I was running out of gas, but found a little bit for that ninth. That was just a blast. Surreal.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the ninth. After scoring just one run in their previous 27 innings, the Reds opened the frame with singles by Senzel and Jesse Winker off Emmanuel Clase (2-2). On a Nick Castellanos comebacker, Clase threw wildly to second on a force-play attempt, allowing Senzel to score and moving Winker to third.

Clase, who had not allowed an earned run in his previous 15 appearances this season, then balked home Winker. Mike Moustakas followed with an RBI single.

The Indians, who had won five straight and nine of 11, were no-hit for the second time this season. The White Sox’s Carlos Rodon tossed a no-no against them in an 8-0 decision on April 14 in Chicago.

Cleveland was no-hit twice in the same season for the first time. The Indians are the first team to get no-hit two times in a season since the Seattle Mariners were on the wrong end of a pair of combined no-nos in 2019.

The other no-hitters in 2021 were produced by the San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove, on April 9 against the Texas Rangers, and by the Baltimore Orioles’ John Means, on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings in a scheduled seven-inning game as part of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on April 25, but Major League Baseball doesn’t officially count that contest as a no-hitter.

Before Friday, Cincinnati’s two most recent no-hitters were authored by Homer Bailey. He handled the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2013, after no-hitting the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28, 2012.

Indians starter Zach Plesac threw eight shutout innings Friday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven.

The start of the game was delayed 83 minutes due to rain.

