Senzel, Votto power Reds past Indians

Rookie Nick Senzel and Joey Votto homered to lead off the game as the visiting Cincinnati Reds posted a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon to salvage a split of their two-game interleague series.

Jun 12, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias (4) throws to first base in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The back-to-back homers to lead off the game marked the first time Cincinnati accomplished the feat since Alex Ochoa and Barry Larkin went deep at St. Louis on June 26, 2001.

Eugenio Suarez and Curt Casali homered to lead off the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, and Jose Iglesias ripped a two-run double in the eighth for the Reds, who saw eight of their nine hits go for extra bases (four homers, four doubles).

The offense was more than enough for Anthony DeSclafani (3-3), who recorded his first win since May 6 after allowing one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Carlos Santana belted a solo homer for the second time in as many days for the Indians, who were unsuccessful in their bid to win three consecutive series for the first time this season.

Cincinnati started with a flourish as Senzel deposited a 1-2 slider from fellow rookie Zach Plesac (1-2) over the wall in left field for his fifth homer of the season and second to lead off a game. Votto followed suit, sending a 3-2 fastball from Plesac over the wall in right field for his sixth homer of the season.

Both players, however, endured painful moments in the contest, with outfielder Senzel colliding with second baseman Jose Peraza in shallow center in the bottom of the first inning. Senzel stayed on the field for several minutes before remaining in the game.

Votto exited the contest in the fifth inning with mid-back stiffness, the Reds announced.

Cleveland halved the deficit in the second inning after Tyler Naquin scored on a groundout, but Cincinnati regained the two-run cushion in the fifth as Peraza’s double to left field plated Iglesias.

Suarez sent a 1-1 changeup from Plesac over the wall in left field to push the Reds’ advantage to 4-1 in the sixth inning. Suarez’s homer was his 15th of the season and first since May 24. Plesac left two batters later, having allowed four runs on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Casali’s third homer of the season to lead off the seventh and Iglesias’ two-run double sent Cincinnati on its way to just its third win in nine contests.

—Field Level Media