Carrasco goes distance as Indians top Tigers

Carlos Carrasco continued his dominance of the Detroit Tigers with a complete-game gem as the Cleveland Indians cruised to a 5-1 home victory on Wednesday.

Carrasco (3-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six. Over his past 12 starts against Detroit, Carrasco is 8-1 with a 1.45 ERA.

Carrasco threw 110 pitches while recording his third win in as many starts this season. He defeated Kansas City and Seattle on the road in his first two outings but didn’t last more than six innings in either outing. He had a nine-inning, complete-game win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 6 last season.

Yonder Alonso knocked in two runs during a four-run fourth and reached base three times for the Indians, who have won the first three games of a four-game series. Michael Brantley and Francisco Lindor each had two hits and an RBI.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann left the game with a right jaw contusion after facing just two batters. He was struck by Jason Kipnis’ line drive, and the ball deflected to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who recorded the out.

Daniel Norris (0-1) replaced him and took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits in three innings. Leonys Martin carried Detroit’s offense by getting all three of the team’s hits, including his first homer of the season. The Tigers have scored just three runs in their past four games.

Norris pitched well in his emergency appearance until the fourth, when six singles produced four Cleveland runs. Jose Ramirez and Brantley got it started with base hits and pulled off a double steal with one out. Alonso brought in the first two runs with a hit to right field.

Tyler Naquin and Lindor drove in the next two runs with hits to left, sandwiching a fielder’s choice.

Martin broke up Carrasco’s shutout bid with a two-out homer to right in the sixth.

Cleveland extended its lead in the seventh. Kipnis led off against Buck Farmer with the double and scored on Brantley’s one-out single to right.

—Field Level Media