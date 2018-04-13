Lindor leads Indians to blowout for sweep of Tigers

EditorsNote: Minor tweaks throughout

Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and a two-run double, and the Cleveland Indians completed a sweep of a four-game series with a 9-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Trevor Bauer (1-1) tossed seven strong innings for his first win this season. He gave up two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts.

Lindor scored three runs along with his three RBIs to lead the Indians’ offense. Jose Ramirez smashed a two-run homer during a four-run second while Jason Kipnis had three hits, a run scored and two RBIs. No. 9 hitter Bradley Zimmer contributed three hits and scored a run, and Tyler Naquin scored twice.

Leonys Martin had three hits for the second consecutive night and scored twice for the Tigers. Nicholas Castellanos contributed a pair of run-scoring hits.

Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (1-2) gave up nine runs (six earned) on eight hits in three-plus innings. Chad Bell, just called up from the minors, tossed four innings of scoreless relief while scattering six hits.

Fulmer struggled right from the beginning as Lindor led off the bottom of the first with a solo shot to left-center field. Kipnis followed with a double and scored on Michael Brantley’s one-out fielder’s choice.

Cleveland made it 6-0 in the second after the Tigers left the bases loaded in the top of the frame. With runners on the corners and one out, Lindor doubled to right to knock in Roberto Perez and Naquin. One batter later, Ramirez hit his third homer of the season into the right field stands.

The Tigers got one back in the top of the third when Castellanos brought home Martin with a two-out single.

The Indians extended their lead to 9-1 in the fourth. Kipnis brought the first two home with a bases-loaded single, and Brantley knocked in the third run of the

inning with a double.

Castellanos once again drove home Martin with a two-out single in the seventh for Detroit’s next run. Dixon Machado’s double in the eighth plated John Hicks for the Tigers’ final score.

—Field Level Media