Indians rout Tigers in combined one-hitter

EditorsNote: Added Kipnis hit detail in 7th graf

Jul 16, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado (35) hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Oscar Mercado belted a two-run homer to highlight a five-run second inning as the host Cleveland Indians recorded an 8-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Tyler Naquin launched a solo homer to cap his fourth straight multi-hit performance for the Indians, who have won 14 of their past 19 contests to move within five games of the American League Central-leading Minnesota Twins.

Francisco Lindor ripped a two-run double to help Cleveland post its 10th win in 11 meetings against Detroit this season, with four coming via shutout.

Nick Goody (1-0) struck out three over two hitless innings to pick up the win after starter Zach Plesac was removed following a 2-hour, 7-minute rain delay.

Nicholas Castellanos’ leadoff single in the fifth inning was the lone hit for Detroit, which fell for the 10th time in 12 games.

The Indians erupted for five runs with two outs in the second inning to take control of the contest.

Jake Bauers singled to left field to plate Jason Kipnis, who had doubled, before advancing to third on Naquin’s single to right. Lindor lined a ball that caromed off the glove of first baseman Brandon Dixon to bring both runners home and give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

Mercado tacked on two more runs by depositing a 1-1 changeup from Ryan Carpenter (1-6) over the wall in right field for his seventh homer of the season and third in two games.

The 24-year-old Mercado mired in a 1-for-25 slump in July before going 3-for-5 with a pair of homers in the Indians’ 8-6 win over the Tigers on Monday.

Cleveland kept up the intensity in the third, as Jordan Luplow and Jose Ramirez ripped back-to-back doubles to produce in a run. Ramirez extended the Indians’ lead to 7-0 after Carpenter failed to catch a soft toss from Dixon.

Naquin capped the scoring by sending a sixth-inning changeup from Blaine Hardy over the wall in center field. Naquin’s homer was his eighth of the season and second in his past four games.

Indians reliever Tyler Olson retired the last six batters to complete the one-hitter.

Carpenter allowed seven runs on seven hits in three innings.

—Field Level Media