Indians-Tigers game postponed; DH on Wednesday

The Cleveland Indians’ scheduled home game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday. The first of the two seven-inning games will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Indians won the opener of the three-game series 13-5 on Monday, just Cleveland’s second victory in five games. The Tigers had won five of their previous seven before the Monday defeat.

The postponement was the second in less than a week for both teams.

The Tigers were rained out at home against the Houston Astros on Friday, then made that contest up as part of a Saturday doubleheader that the teams split.

The Indians had their Saturday road game against the Minnesota Twins rained out. That game will be played as part of a Sept. 14 doubleheader.

--Field Level Media