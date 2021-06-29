Jose Ramirez helps Indians pound Tigers, 13-5

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Eli Morgan collected his first career win and the Cleveland Indians pounded out 19 hits and overwhelmed the visiting Detroit Tigers 13-5 on Monday.

Ramirez had three hits and scored twice. Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs, while Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI apiece.

Amed Rosario added three hits and scored twice, while Ernie Clement chipped in two hits and scored three runs.

Morgan (1-2) lasted five innings, allowing four runs on six hits in the opener of the three-game series.

Miguel Cabrera, Jake Rogers and Robbie Grossman homered for the Tigers. Matt Manning (1-2) surrendered nine runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Cleveland scored two runs in the first. Hernandez led off with a single and Amed Rosario followed with a double. Hernandez scored on Jose Ramirez’s groundout and Rosario came home on Eddie Rosario’s sacrifice fly.

Detroit scored in the second on Cabrera’s sixth homer this season, an opposite-field shot.

The Indians roared back with three runs in the second. Harold Ramirez led off with a double and scored on Bradley Zimmer’s single. After a fielder’s choice, Hedges pulled an inside fastball over the left-field wall to make it 5-1.

The Tigers scored a run in the fourth on Cabrera’s two-out double and Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single.

The Indians knocked out Manning with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Clement was hit by a pitch and scored on Hernandez’s double. After Amed Rosario reached base on a single, Jose Ramirez drilled a fastball over the right-field fence for a 9-2 lead.

Detroit scored two runs in the fifth on Willi Castro’s one-out single and Rogers’ two-run homer over the left-center field wall.

The Indians got those runs back in the bottom of the inning on Harold Ramirez’s RBI single and Hedges’ sacrifice fly.

Eddie Rosario’s RBI double in the sixth gave Cleveland an eight-run advantage. Jose Ramirez added an RBI single in the seventh.

Grossman homered in the eighth for Detroit.

--Field Level Media