Wily Peralta pitches Tigers to DH sweep of Indians

Wily Peralta recorded his first win in more than two years as the visiting Detroit Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday.

Slideshow ( 56 images )

Peralta (1-1) allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings. The win was his first since pitching for the Kansas City Royals on April 17, 2019, and his first as a starter since he was with the Milwaukee Brewers on April 26, 2017.

Miguel Cabrera belted his 494th career homer in the nightcap of the doubleheader, and Eric Haase also went deep and scored three times against his former team.

Detroit’s Derek Hill hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to boost his career RBI total to three. Jonathan Schoop, Willi Castro and Zack Short also drove in a run apiece for the Tigers.

After scoring twice in the second inning of a 9-4 win in the opener, Detroit repeated the feat in the nightcap.

Cabrera led off with a single against Logan Allen (1-5), then advanced to third following a walk by Haase and a wild pitch before scoring on Short’s sacrifice fly. Haase, who played with the Indians in 2018 and ‘19, advanced to second on a passed ball and came around to score on Castro’s double to right field.

Cleveland halved the deficit in bottom of the second after Harold Ramirez reached on a throwing error by shortstop Short. Ernie Clement reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Bradley Zimmer’s triple off the left-center-field wall.

The Tigers regained their two-run advantage with two outs in the fourth inning. Haase deposited a 3-0 fastball from Allen over the wall in left field for his ninth homer of the season and first since June 8.

Cabrera sent a 0-1 fastball from Nick Wittgren over the wall in right-center field to stake Detroit to a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning. The homer was Cabrera’s seventh of the season and second in three games.

Hill plated Haase and Short with a single to shallow center field in the sixth inning before coming around to score on Schoop’s single to right.

The Tigers have won seven of their past 10 while the Indians have dropped four of five.

--Field Level Media